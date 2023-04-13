Share-ify, a cloud platform for corporate compliance, food safety and quality assurance, announced Ver-ify, the newest solution for all companies in the food chain that require product inspections.

Share-ify’s tenth version features the new Ver-ify platform to assist quality control, sales, and purchasing teams with easier methods to evaluate the quality of product being received from suppliers. The Ver-ify solution assists companies with product inspections at receiving and shipping. Whether these are finished goods inspections or materials inspections, Ver-ify helps QC associates quickly evaluate products for compliance. Share-ify’s Ver-ify can be used to evaluate any product, including categories with USDA grading standards layered with a customer product specification such as meats, poultry, seafood, and fresh produce.

“We are excited to enhance the Share-ify platform with our new Ver-ify inspections tool to help companies more completely assess the performance of products in the supply chain,” says Angela Nardone, COO. “In today’s landscape of food safety requirements, the Ver-ify system will be highly valuable in both the receiving and shipping realms.”

The Ver-ify product inspections platform offers a mobile application integrated to the Share-ify platform, which enables companies to more easily and readily evaluate products for adherence to company specifications and commodity grade. Subscribers can share the information with trading partners to improve transparency and communication. In addition, Share-ify produces scorecards for evaluation of product performance over time by location, vendor, product, or even by inspector.

Share-ify’s Verify product inspections platform includes specific features for fresh and frozen food inspections. Integration of product specifications enables quality control inspectors to evaluate up to 200 different attributes upon receiving. QC inspectors may access reference material including product specifications, USDA documents, inspection instructions and visual aids to assist evaluation of product. Share-ify’s Ver-ify product inspections platform provides easy access to these documents on the mobile application.

Share-ify is a cloud-based network designed to help better integrate companies with trading partners and increase functionality within companies' own operations and QA department. Share-ify enables companies to connect with trading partners online, exchanging information including specifications, document management (including audits, inspections, certifications, COA’s and more), non-compliances, dates & alerts, score-carding, product inspections and more. They work within the foodservice, retail, manufacturing and U.S.-based international restaurant chains.

Source: Share-ify