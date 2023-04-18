Omaha Steaks is launching PureGround Burgers, a selection of new burgers made entirely from single cuts of premium aged steak. And with that, they're calling on burger enthusiasts to put their devotion to the test in exchange for a lifetime supply of the new PureGround Burgers (lifetime supply of PureGround Burgers is limited up to 25 years and is subject to certain conditions — see Official Rules at OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo for all the details).

What's the catch? This offer is limited to one burger-obsessed fan who volunteers to get a hyper-realistic burger tattoo … on their full bun. So, the question is: what would you do for a lifetime supply of these new burgers?

In a recent Harris Poll conducted by Omaha Steaks, 30% of people (42% of Millennials) said they would get a tattoo for a lifetime supply of burgers, and Omaha Steaks wants to take that to the next level for one lucky burger lover. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from April 1 to 6, 2023, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

To memorialize this milestone launch, Omaha Steaks is partnering with another master 'Butcher' — award-winning tattoo artist Steve Butcher — to mark the moment permanently. Butcher has created The Full Bun Tat: a hyperreal tattoo that brings the PureGround craftsmanship to life on the backside, covering one entire bun with a topped-and-stacked-to-the-max Omaha Steaks burger.

"With 'Butcher' as my last name, it's only fitting that I'd partner with Omaha Steaks. Their new burgers are a perfect canvas for self-expression, and that's what a tattoo is, too," said Steve Butcher. "I'm known for my intricate style, so capturing the essence of such a delicious burger in a tattoo – with bigger patties and a juicy, handmade texture – is really appetizing, and well-suited for my skillset."

Now through May 1 (National Burger Month), burger and tattoo fans alike can visit OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo to volunteer to get the Full Bun Tat. One lucky burger lover will be randomly selected to fly to Southern California and sit for two consecutive sessions with Steve Butcher to receive this tattoo.

"We've been trusted for more than a century to deliver unique experiences for our customers, and we always believe we can do more," said Omaha Steaks CEO Todd Simon. "After five years in the making, it felt right to make an offer just as bold and one-of-a-kind as our burgers. The Full Bun Tat helps celebrate the artistry of these next-level burgers in a fun and engaging way."

After 105 years of creating experiences for people, Omaha Steaks has mastered offering premium proteins and gourmet foods to share with family and friends. Truly an authentic gourmet burger experience, the new PureGround Burgers are ground exclusively from premium, aged steak cuts, and consist of five styles:

PureGround Brisket Burgers (bold flavor)

PureGround New York Strip Burgers (lean)

PureGround Filet Mignon Burgers (extra tender and juicy)

PureGround Delmonico Ribeye Burgers (rich buttery flavor)

PureGround Sirloin Burgers (beefy steak flavor)

For a limited time, consumers can try the Burger Perfection Flight of all five styles for just $79.99. While only one fan will score The Full Bun Tat and a lifetime burger supply, burger fans across the U.S. can visit www.OmahaSteaks.com to get the new Omaha Steaks PureGround Burgers delivered straight to their door. Follow @OmahaSteaks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Source: Omaha Steaks