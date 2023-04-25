Antiquea Allen, assistant plant manager at Smithfield Foods’ Clinton, N.C., pork-processing facility, was honored with the Manufacturing Institute’s 2023 Women MAKE Awards for her outstanding accomplishments and leadership in her company and community. The institute is the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.

The annual awards, formerly the STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Awards, are part of the institute’s Women MAKE America Initiative, a program that intends to close the gender gap in manufacturing and foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

“With the distinct ability to take complex concepts and transform them into clear communications, Antiquea Allen is a proven leader who has been integral in supporting Smithfield’s operational efficiency,” said Doug Sutton, chief manufacturing officer for Smithfield Foods. “Antiquea has made continuing contributions to our culture of innovation to promote sustainable, efficient and successful manufacturing operations, and this award is well-deserved.”

Beginning her career with Smithfield in 2002 as an accounting clerk at the company’s Kinston, N.C., facility, Allen was promoted several times throughout the next 20 years, serving as quality assurance manager at Kinston and later at Smithfield’s Clinton facility. She was promoted in 2015 to corporate quality assurance manager and in 2020 to director of food safety and quality assurance. In 2022, Allen was again promoted to Clinton’s assistant plant manager position, helping oversee the facility’s day-to-day operations.

Allen has mentored other women in the company as well as college students with an interest in manufacturing. She is a founding member of Smithfield’s Black Professional Network, an employee business resource and networking group. Outside of work, she gives back to her community, recently participating in the Mayflower Marathon, where she collected food donations for the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.

“I am proud to be in the manufacturing industry because manufacturing provides me the opportunity to serve as a leader in a space that has traditionally been underrepresented by women,” Allen said. “I know I am giving other women the opportunity to see themselves in a career they may have only dreamed about. The leadership, creativity and problem-solving required in manufacturing allow me to showcase my expertise while inspiring others.”

The full list of the Manufacturing Institute’s 2023 Women MAKE Awards honorees is available here.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.