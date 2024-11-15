Maine-based frozen seafood meal company Scott & Jon's has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2024 MarCom Awards in Creativity | Design | Identity Suite for their 2024 brand refresh.

The MarCom Awards recognize achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. This award highlights Scott & Jon's commitment to innovation and excellence in branding. This year, there were over 6,500 entries from 54 nations worldwide.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the MarCom Awards," said Scott Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "Our rebranding initiative was a significant undertaking, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on our business. This award validates the hard work and dedication of our talented design team: Zach Shomler, Creative Director; Janna Marmon, Designer; and Zoe Oksanen, Copywriter."

Seeing an opportunity to capture consumer attention, Scott & Jon's embarked on a comprehensive refresh of their visual identity. The new branding reflects the company's Maine roots and commitment to providing high-quality seafood meals. The blue color represents not only the ocean but also the open skies and fresh air emblematic of Maine. A new logo was developed to evoke a quality assurance stamp. New brand messaging and positioning were also developed to complement the visual identity and reflect the company's values.

The rebranding efforts have contributed to growth and increased consumer engagement. Overall sales velocity increased by 10% versus the comparable period in 2023. Additionally, brand recall increased twofold with the new packaging design.

Source: Scott & Jon's