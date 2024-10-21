The U.S. Meat Export Federation has announced the 2024 recipients of its two most prestigious awards. Recipients will be honored Nov. 7 at the USMEF Strategic Planning Conference in Tucson, Ariz.

Michael J. Mansfield Award

Nick Giordano, the former lead lobbyist for the National Pork Producers Council, will receive the Michael J. Mansfield Award. USMEF established this award in recognition of the U.S. Senate majority leader and ambassador to Japan whose five decades of government service advanced U.S. trade relations throughout the world.

Giordano joined NPPC in 1995, and for more than 25 years was deeply involved in negotiating every major trade initiative impacting U.S. agriculture, working to expand, protect and preserve international market share for U.S. pork.

“The best career decision I ever made was to join NPPC, which was one of the first organizations to hire someone to work on trade policy full time,” Giordano said. “It was right after NAFTA had been negotiated and trade was really just starting to heat up. This was the year that the U.S. went from being a net importer of pork to a net exporter of pork. If you don't have market access, you don't have anything. So these trade agreements were foundational, and we got a lot of really good deals. That was because, not just yours truly, and not just the NPPC leadership, but rank and file producers across the country stepped up. They understood that this was very important to their bottom line. I had a front-row seat, and it was just exhilarating.”

Giordano noted that the market access secured through NAFTA, the Korea-U.S. FTA and various trade agreements in Latin America laid the groundwork for market development efforts led by USMEF. “Once we got that access, USMEF was able to develop relationships with importers and help U.S. exporters find their footing in these markets,” he said. “It was a really exciting period and a great example of U.S. agriculture pulling together. I am happy to have played a role in all of this, and I am so honored and thankful to be recognized by USMEF.”

USMEF Distinguished Service Award

Mark Jagels, a fourth-generation farmer and livestock producer from Davenport, Neb., will receive the USMEF Distinguished Service Award. This award honors outstanding figures in the red meat industry who exemplify the individual dedication responsible for the federation’s success.

Jagels became involved with USMEF through the Nebraska Corn Board, a longtime member and supporter of the federation. Jagels would eventually join the USMEF Executive Committee and chaired the organization in 2014-2015.

“I was first appointed to the Nebraska Corn Board in 1999, and I didn’t know a lot about USMEF at that point,” Jagels said. “But my fellow board member Rod Hassebrook and Don Hutchens, who was executive director at the time, pushed all Corn Board members to get involved and make a difference somewhere. That’s when I really became interested in everything USMEF was doing and in what the organization stood for, and could see how that work was having a positive impact on producers.”

Jagels was also attracted to the collaborative nature of USMEF, where he saw all levels of the red meat supply chain working together toward a common goal. “I believe that bringing these diverse agricultural sectors together to promote and support red meat exports across the world is what makes USMEF a truly unique organization,” he said. “When we can put our differences aside and speak with one voice about the importance of expanding global demand for our products, that’s when U.S. agriculture can achieve great things.”

Looking back on his time with USMEF, Jagels said it was rewarding to visit international markets and help explain the quality attributes of U.S. red meat to buyers and consumers. He also enjoys bringing prospective customers to his farm, where he has hosted buyer teams from several key export markets. “It’s gratifying to bring in chefs and other international visitors and explain to them that we don’t raise anything here that I won’t feed to my own family,” he said. “That’s a powerful message and a real eye-opener for them.”

Jagels remains active with several Nebraska agricultural organizations, with international trade often in the forefront. “In Nebraska we understand the importance of trade, but it’s always good to keep reinforcing that message,” he said. “I’m honored to receive the USMEF Distinguished Service Award, and I look forward to reconnecting with so many great people who make up the organization.”

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation