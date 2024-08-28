Registration is open for the 2024 USMEF Strategic Planning Conference, set for Nov. 6-8 at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson, Ariz. Oct. 9 is the last day to receive the discounted rate.

The meeting agenda is packed with relevant and insightful topics. The Nov. 6 opening general session will feature Jim Wiesemeyer, a journalist and Washington, D.C., insider, who will deliver an up-to-date analysis on the impact of the presidential election and its potential effects on U.S. trade policy.

On Nov. 7, the general session will feature Dave Juday, founder and principal of The Juday Group, a market and policy analysis firm. He will offer an overview of geopolitics in relation to U.S. agriculture and exports, emphasizing both opportunities and challenges.

Additionally, key trading partners are experiencing changes at the highest levels of government, such as a new administration in Mexico, leadership changes within Japan’s ruling party and political shifts in Europe. The conference will also explore the impact of these developments.

For the Nov. 8 closing session, Wiesemeyer will return to provide further updates as the election's consequences become clearer. Additionally, USMEF's international team will discuss how they are leveraging Regional Agricultural Promotion Program funds to expand global demand for U.S. red meat and further diversify export markets.

In addition to the general sessions, the Beef, Pork, Exporter and Feedgrain/Oilseed breakouts will offer detailed discussions on topics pertinent to each sector. All registrants are welcome and encouraged to participate in any breakout sessions, regardless of their membership sector.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation