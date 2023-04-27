Conagra Brands Inc., a branded food company, and Wendy's are teaming up to bring Wendy's chili into homes across the country.

The famous homestyle chili is loaded with 29 grams of protein per can, savory all-natural beef (no artificial ingredients; minimally processed), and a mix of peppers, beans and a rich tomato-based sauce.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wendy's and bring a fan-favorite to homes nationwide," said Juliette van de Walle, prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands. "We worked closely with Wendy's culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy's menu."

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," said Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Co. "We're thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand's iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

Wendy's Chili with Beans can be found in the chili section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers starting in spring 2023. The chili will arrive on store shelves with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per can. Visit WendysChiliAtHome.com to learn more about Wendy's Chili with Beans.

Source: Conagra Brands Inc.