Butterball LLC has launched Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage, an innovative new product in the protein space suitable for every season. The butcher-style turkey sausage link is bun-length and offers the same taste and texture of its pork counterparts, but with 70% less fat than pork and beef smoked sausage, according to United States Department of Agriculture data for pork and beef smoked sausage. The new product is available in two flavors: Old World Smoked and Polish Style.

“The fully cooked smoked sausage category needs some sizzle, and we are going to deliver,” said Michelle Lieszkovszky, leader of new consumer solutions at Butterball. “Consumers expect healthy and delicious tasting turkey products from Butterball. They’ll crave the robust flavor and coarse texture of our Hearty Turkey Sausage. It’s everything that you’d expect from a traditional pork sausage, but with less fat. Retailers can now diversify their meat case selections with turkey sausage links, offering a flavorful and convenient alternative to pork or chicken.”

Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage is precooked, gluten free, and only takes minutes to prepare on the grill or in the skillet or microwave. It is sold in 12-ounce units, with four links per package, and can be found at select retailers by using Butterball’s product locator. Broader retail distribution is scheduled for this fall.

Source: Butterball LLC