South Dakota is home to nearly 14,000 beef farms and ranches caring for 3.5 million head of cattle, outnumbering state residents 4.2 to 1. May is Beef Month, and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) believes this is the time to highlight their hardworking beef farmers and ranchers and all they do to bring high-quality protein to the table.

The SDBIC encourages everyone to CHOOSE BEEF during grilling season. The “I Choose Beef” campaign will highlight beef throughout the month on SDBIC social media and in local grocery stores throughout South Dakota. Additionally, South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors will work within their local communities and schools to promote their favorite protein. SDBIC President, Veabea Thomas, believes May is the time to choose BEEF and thank South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers. “South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers work 365 days a year to bring high-quality protein to our tables. We want to thank them for their hard work and encourage everyone to choose BEEF.”

To learn more about May Beef Month and SDBIC promotions and giveaways throughout the month, follow SDBIC on Facebook @SDBeef.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information about the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts, visit www.sdbeef.org and www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council