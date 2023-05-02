Jarrod Williams LLC

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a stipulation agreement on March 20, 2023, with Jarrod Williams LLC (Jarrod), of Pike Road, Ala., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Jarrod waived his rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $2,375.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed Jarrod failed to pay timely for 15 livestock purchases totaling $913,159 from Sept. 7, 2022, through Nov. 9, 2022. Payments were found hand-delivered 6 to 11 days late.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $31,459 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and entering into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-7051 or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

Adam Smith Livestock

The USDA issued a complaint against Adam T. Smith, doing business as Adam Smith Livestock (Smith), of Spring Mills, Pa., on April 11, 2023, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

An investigation by USDA’s AMS revealed that Smith failed to pay when due for 11 transactions totaling $148,483 from June 18, 2020, to Sept. 16, 2021. In addition, Smith issued a check in January 2021 in the amount of $13,444.90 for 88 head of livestock without sufficient funds in his bank account.

Geary Livestock Market LLC

The USDA entered into a stipulation agreement with Geary Livestock LLC (Geary), on April 9, 2023, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation, Geary waived its rights to a hearing and paid a penalty of $2,000.

An investigation by USDA’s AMS revealed that Geary had custodial account shortages on Aug. 15, 2022, and Sept. 26, 2022, of $341,587 and $41,017, respectively. Both custodial account shortages occurred because Geary failed to reimburse the custodial account timely for receivables.

A custodial account is a trust account designated for shippers’ proceeds from the sale of livestock in trust for sellers. Failure to reimburse the custodial account timely is a violation of the Packers & Stockyards Act and regulations.

