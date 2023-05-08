Nine universities recently participated in the 74th USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, held at Louisiana State University. The University of Arkansas won the high team overall category, and Texas A&M University took second place. Additionally, Kylie Roesler won the high individual overall category, and Cayla Wilson finished second. Both are from the University of Arkansas.

The contest is made possible by a grant from Mountaire Corp. in honor of Ted Cameron, founder of Mountaire. The Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest is part of the USPOULTRY Foundation's comprehensive student outreach program, established to enhance young people's interest in the poultry industry and encourage student enrollment in poultry science and related studies.

In addition to the Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, the USPOULTRY Foundation sponsors the annual College Student Career Program, International Student Program and National FFA Career Development Event at the International Poultry Expo (IPE), as well as co-sponsors the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair during IPE, part of the International Production & Processing Expo. Other youth outreach sponsorship includes the National FFA Convention, National 4-H poultry and egg activities, and high school, technical school and elementary school outreach programs. The foundation also funds student recruiting efforts at colleges and universities from coast-to-coast.

Source: USPOULTRY