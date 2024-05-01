Nine universities recently participated in the 75th USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, held at Louisiana State University. Texas A&M University won the high team overall category, and The Ohio State University took second place. Additionally, Cade Davis with Mississippi State University won the high individual overall category, with Marissa Askew from Auburn University finishing second.

“Congratulations to the high team overall and high individual overall category winners. The USPOULTRY Foundation National Poultry Judging Contest held its last contest at LSU, and we are grateful for LSU for all the years they’ve supported the program. Mississippi State University’s Poultry Science Department will be the new home for the contest, and we thank MSU for stepping up,” remarked USPOULTRY Foundation Executive Director Barbara Jenkins.

The contest is part of the USPOULTRY Foundation's comprehensive student outreach program, established to enhance young people's interest in the poultry industry and encourage student enrollment in poultry science and related studies.

In addition to the Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, the USPOULTRY Foundation sponsors the annual College Student Career Program, International Student Program and National FFA Career Development Event at the International Poultry Expo (IPE), as well as co-sponsors the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair during IPE, part of the International Production & Processing Expo. Other youth outreach sponsorship includes the National FFA Convention, National 4-H poultry and egg activities, and high school, technical school and elementary school outreach programs. The Foundation also funds student recruiting efforts at colleges and universities from coast to coast.

