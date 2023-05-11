Meati Foods, maker of the animal-free meat made from mushroom root, is announcing that it will offer content, recipes and tips from cook, philanthropist and television personality Rachael Ray. Ray’s legacy for demystifying cooking and delivering simple, flavor-rich, crowd-pleasing dishes will be evident in the content she will create for Meati.

“Rachael Ray is a food industry icon who has proven time and again that one of her super powers is connecting with home cooks looking to create incredible food and build out their arsenal of cooking abilities, ingredients and recipes,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “When considering recognizable stewards of American kitchens, choosing to partner with Rachael was a no-brainer – she is full of good energy and still today, ranks as the top food influencer in America.”

A collection of recipes, videos and tips created by Ray are now available on meati’s website. Offerings cover a diverse array of meals and inspirations, from meati Crispy Cutlet Katsu, to Huevos Rancheros: meati Steak and Eggs, to Fattoush with Tahini Ranch Dressing and meati Classic Cutlets. Ray takes home cooks through select recipes, from start-to-finish, in videos abbreviated to provide a quick overview of cooking execution.

“When I first heard about meati, I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into it,” said Ray. “You will see by the content I created how much fun I had working with their cutlets and steaks — the possibilities seemed endless and I am really excited to see how you use this truly new, whole-food protein in your favorite recipes.”

Ray joins meati’s Culinary Collective, designed to introduce meati’s meat made from mushroom root to the world, starting with the U.S. Other members of the collective include chefs David Chang, Tom Colicchio, Evan Funke and Charlie McKenna.

Eat Meati is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, as well as Pop-Up Grocer in the West Village of Manhattan. For consumers looking for a restaurant experience, meati can be found at Birdcall locations across Colorado, Arizona and Texas as the official alt-protein-of-choice, and in Momofuku’s Ssäm Bar and Noodle Bar in the East Village in New York and Majordōmo in Los Angeles.

To see Rachael Ray’s recipes and content, visit meati.com/culinary-collective/rachael-ray.

Source: Meati Foods