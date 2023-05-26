Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is announcing the nationwide launch of their all-new Calzones.

Papa Murphy’s Calzones are lightly crisp on the outside and hot and melty on the inside. This new product comes in three different flavor variations:

Chicken Garlic Calzone loaded with grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, green onions, herb and cheese blend, whole milk mozzarella, and creamy garlic sauce

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Calzone filled with two portions of pepperoni, herb and cheese blend, whole milk mozzarella, with our traditional marinara sauce

Create Your Own option

“These flavor-filled Calzones offer our guests a great addition to pizza night,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of brand and innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Order one – or several – with your favorite Papa Murphy’s pizza and enjoy it tonight or save it for lunch the next day. You can even cook it in your air fryer. I am excited for our brand to evolve and bring fans new, craveable products.”

Available for pickup or delivery nationwide.

For more information about these new Calzones, visit PapaMurphys.com.

Source: Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc.