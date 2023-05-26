A recent survey found that over half of Americans feel bored with their lunch options and seek recipe inspiration, according to the Galileo Sandwich Report. This Caravan survey was conducted by Big Village among a sample of 1,010 adults 18 years of age and older. The online omnibus study is conducted three times a week among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,000 adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live April 3–5, 2023.

This finding is why Galileo brand, crafters of authentic Italian meats, is introducing "Panini Possibilities" — a free first-of-its-kind cookbook uniquely designed for sandwich lovers looking to spice up their lunchtime routine. The book features exclusive recipes developed by five sandwich experts highlighting Galileo salame and pepperoni.

Comprised of individual recipe cards shaped like classic sandwich ingredients, "Panini Possibilities" puts a playful twist on sandwich making and invites everyone to experience the quality of Galileo salame and pepperoni. The Galileo brand uses an age-old process passed down from generation to generation for over 75 years to deliver authentic Italian flavor in every bite.

"Lunchtime doesn't have to be mundane," said Jeremy Kross, Galileo senior brand manager. "'Panini Possibilities' encourages experimentation in the kitchen using [Galileo] authentic Italian salame and pepperoni, which are the perfect ingredients to spice up various sandwich creations, no matter your flavor preferences. Our cookbook alleviates this lunchtime rut through inventive, easy-to-make sandwich recipes that satisfy consumers' [cravings]."

Whether your lunchtime routine is at home, in the office or on the go, this unique collection of Galileo brand recipes can help break the monotony.

Other top findings from the Galileo Sandwich Report include:

The majority (72%) of Americans enjoy sandwiches

Nearly a third (32%) of Americans say that salame is one of their favorite types of lunch meat

Almost a third (32%) of Americans want more variety in their homemade sandwiches

The brand had sandwich experts and content creators @Owen.Han, @RedLeafRanch, @ReadyCedCook, @SheWillEvolve and @BrittneeCiara develop sandwich recipes exclusively for the cookbook. Fans can expect unique combinations like Galileo Salame paired with crisp apple, as well as recipes showcasing a variety of flavors and textures ranging from sweet to spicy and creamy to crunchy.

A limited number of free "Panini Possibilities" cookbooks are available via a giveaway through June 15, 2023, which is hosted on each influencer's TikTok page. To enter for a chance to win, consumers should go to one of the creator's profiles, locate the sweepstakes post, and comment on the post using #PaniniPossibilities and listing their favorite sandwich recipe. See the official rules here.

For those unable to get their hands on the cookbook, a sampling of recipes are available on the influencers' TikTok pages and the brand's website.

To learn more about #PaniniPossibilities or Galileo Brand, visit GalileoSalame.com or follow the brand @GalileoSalame on Instagram and Facebook.

Source: Galileo Brand