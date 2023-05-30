Deli Star Corp., a national savory meat supplier to large-scale CPG brands, foodservice operations and retail delis, is launching its new Revel Fresh Sous Vide brand at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) trade show June 4–6 in Anaheim, Calif.

Revel Fresh Sous Vide is Deli Star's line of chef-crafted, whole muscle proteins, underpinned by Deli Star’s commitment to a “fresh, never frozen” model and 120-day refrigerated shelf life.

“Deli Star is the industry leader in culinary innovation,” CEO Justin Siegel said. “For almost four decades, we’ve provided fresh and delicious protein products to chefs, foodservice workers, and CPG manufacturers. We’re so excited to bring Revel Fresh Sous Vide to the market to make chef-crafted proteins more accessible to the industry.”

Revel Fresh Sous Vide proteins come in a variety of culinary styles and seasonings, including smoked, seared, grilled and braised. These proteins work as a speed scratch base across menus for recipe versatility, saving chefs time.

“Revel Fresh Sous Vide empowers chefs and those in the food industry to easily update menus and create new dishes,” Siegel said. “It helps brands save time, streamline labor, and focus on creating savory culinary experiences.”

Deli Star’s proprietary Fresh Sous Vide and Steam Post Pasteurization (SPP) cooking processes lock in food safety, taste, and texture for a 120-day refrigerated shelf life while increasing efficiency and decreasing water use and overall environmental impact.

“We’re here to bring protein with integrity to the industry,” Siegel said. “We encourage any brands looking for higher quality, chef-crafted protein options to visit our booth at the IDDBA trade show.”

Show attendees can sample the following menu items created by Deli Star’s culinary experts:

Sunday: Chicken salad on a croissant, made with Deli Star Classics Rotisserie Chicken

Monday: Deli Star Cubano made with Deli Star Classics Ham and Revel Fresh Sous Vide Pulled Pork

Tuesday: Dagwood BBQ Stack on brioche, made with Revel Fresh Sous Vide Pulled Smoked Brisket

To learn more about Deli Star, visit Delistarcorp.com. To schedule a meeting with a sales team member at IDDBA booth #4769, work on formulations, scale up innovations or schedule a visit to Deli Star's Food Discovery Center in St. Louis, Mo., contact Customer Experience Leader Jennifer Peterson at jpeterson@delistarinc.com.

Source: Deli Star