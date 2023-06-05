The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences and the Wisconsin Livestock and Meat Council are seeking nominations for the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s 2023 class of inductees. Nominations for this honor, which is designed to recognize Wisconsin meat industry leaders and innovators, will be accepted through June 16.

The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was established in 1993 to recognize the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the meat industry of Wisconsin. These contributions may include business ventures, processing innovations, educational efforts, leadership roles or other efforts that have positively affected the production, distribution and/or consumption of meat products in the state of Wisconsin. Past inductees include scientists, policymakers, professors, equipment suppliers and operators of both large and small processing plants.

Through this recognition, information is compiled about the key people and achievements that have contributed to a strong and vibrant meat industry in Wisconsin. A broader goal of the hall of fame is to inspire future generations to make additional exceptional accomplishments in this area.

The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place the evening of Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, as part of the Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

The nomination form and more information about the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame can be found at https://go.wisc.edu/mihof. Completed nomination forms can be sent to Jeff Swenson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection, 2811 Agriculture Drive, PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 63708-8911 or emailed to jeffrey.swenson@wisconsin.gov.

Source: Jeff Swenson, livestock and meat specialist in the Division of Agricultural Development for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections