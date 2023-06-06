Popeyes is announcing that the Blackened Chicken Sandwich is hitting its restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. The breading-free, flavorful sandwich is the first permanent addition to the Popeyes chicken sandwich family since its iconic launch in 2019. As guests seek more variety, Popeyes is also introducing a Bacon and Cheese add-on to any sandwich, giving guests multiple options when craving a high-quality chicken sandwich.

Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich features an antibiotic-free (as defined by the World Health Organization in Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine : 6th Revision), whole chicken breast, which is marinated for 12 hours, seasoned with a blend of Cajun spices, and served atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with Popeyes' house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles. With none of the breading and all of the flavor, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich is suitable for diners seeking more of an everyday option. Starting June 6, 2023, guests can get their hands on the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich at restaurants nationwide starting at $4.99.

With the Bacon and Cheese addition, guests can experience a combination of crispy, smoky bacon and rich, melty Havarti cheese, enhancing the Chicken Sandwich offerings at Popeyes. This add-on is available for all Chicken Sandwich varieties, allowing guests to customize their sandwich starting at $1.50.

"As we expand our iconic Chicken Sandwich line-up, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich will provide guests with a lighter option that is perfect for everyday,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes. “And, with the addition of bacon and cheese, our loyal fans will now have six Chicken Sandwich options to choose from, all with the irresistible Cajun flavors and boldness they crave.”

In honor of this platform expansion news, Popeyes is celebrating on digital channels. Until June 25th, when customers buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo on Popeyes.com or on the app, they can get an extra regular side for free.

The full suite of Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches is now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, visit Popeyes.com.

Source: Popeyes