Corey Scott of Scandia, Minn., has been named Athian's vice president of sales and marketing. Scott is an experienced livestock sustainability professional who understands how to bridge the gap between farmers and ranchers and the remainder of the animal agriculture value chain. Prior to joining Athian, Scott spent 15 years in food agriculture, most recently with Truterra LLC, the sustainability division of Land O'Lakes. She received her Executive Master of Business Administration and undergraduate degrees from the University of Minnesota and Carlson School of Business. In 2023, she was selected as one of GreenBiz's 12 Women Cultivating Sustainable Food Systems and earned a U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award for her work in collaborating across the dairy supply chain to provide on-farm investment in sustainable practices and reduce dairy's overall environmental footprint.

"The addition of Corey Scott underscores our commitment to building internal expertise in the livestock industry," said Paul Meyer, CEO of Athian. "Corey is not only engrained in the livestock community but also deeply understands the needs of corporations seeking to meet sustainability goals."

The company's key mission is to help the beef and dairy value chains capture and claim carbon credits earned through sustainability efforts by aggregating, validating, and certifying, through greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, and by monetizing those reductions through the sale of carbon credits.

"I'm excited to see Athian pull together multiple players in the livestock space to achieve significant positive environmental impact because it requires our collective work," says Corey Scott, vice president of sales and marketing. "We are bridging the marketplace between producers that are practicing stewardship and other beneficiaries that need exposure to the data for the emissions mitigation that's happening at the farm level. We're providing a level of transparency that has not happened in the livestock value chain historically while also creating revenue opportunities for producers."

