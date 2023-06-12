The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that J.T.M. Provisions Co., a Harrison, Ohio, establishment, is recalling approximately 200 pounds of ready-to-eat chili topping product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product labeled as chili topping may actually contain beef taco filling, which contains soy, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.

The frozen, RTE Homestyle Chili Topping packages, which may actually contain beef taco filling, were produced March 14, 2023, and packed inside cases labeled as beef taco filling. The following product is subject to recall:

5-pound boilable plastic bags of “Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping” with lot code 230732002

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “1917A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received a consumer complaint that bags labeled as homestyle chili topping contained beef taco filling.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional or consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Matt Montgomery, chief financial officer of J.T.M. Provisions Co., at 513-367-4900, ext. 117 or mmontgomery@jtmfoodgroup.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS