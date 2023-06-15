The continued trend toward local food sourcing has put hometown butchers and specialty meat shops on the radar of likely lamb consumers. In June, the American Lamb Board connected with 50 of these U.S. businesses through its new “Butcher Box” direct mail kit. The goal is to reengage with this audience for long-lasting relationships that lead to increased sales of domestic lamb.

ALB research done by Midan Marketing in 2021 found that 24% of consumers made retail lamb purchases at independent markets and/or butcher shops. Of those consumers, 30% were heavy lamb users and 35% were light lamb users.

ALB identified the 50 businesses to receive the Butcher Box of American lamb promotional and educational tools by looking at trade information, online activity and input from chefs, suppliers and food influencers. Some of the shops already carry lamb — American, imported or both — while some do not routinely offer lamb.

The initial 50 butchers will have the chance to be selected as one of 25 “American Lambassadors” to advocate for American lamb, similar to the successful ALB food blogger and chef Lambassadors program. Be sure to check Where to Buy American Lamb in coming months to see the list of the new 25 American Lambassadors.

