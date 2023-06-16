As the packaging and processing industry continues to expand across borders, compliance with diverse regulations and standards has become a critical factor for success. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, released The Impact of Global and Local Standards on OEMs & Suppliers whitepaper, providing a deep analysis of the challenges and opportunities that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and all industry stakeholders face in the rapidly evolving landscape of global and local standards.

PMMI's whitepaper sheds light on the complexities encountered when navigating these standards and outlines strategies to overcome the associated hurdles. “This whitepaper provides a needed resource for the industry. It helps frame the importance of industry standards, clarifying the difference between standards and regulations, providing guidance on key standards for packaging and processing, and fostering collaboration between OEMs and end users to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of packaging and processing operations,” said Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development, PMMI.

The whitepaper references ANSI/PMMI B155.1 – Safety Requirements for Packaging and Processing Machinery, a key standard for the industry that is currently under revision. The revised standard is scheduled to be released by standards developer PMMI later this summer.

Key findings from the whitepaper:

Global Standardization: The whitepaper emphasizes the growing importance of global standardization efforts in streamlining operations. By adhering to unified standards, businesses can reduce costs, enhance efficiency and improve market access. Regional Variations: Despite the benefits of global standards, the whitepaper recognizes the persistent existence of regional variations. Industry stakeholders must adapt to local regulations while maintaining alignment with international standards, creating a delicate balancing act. Compliance Challenges: The study reveals the significant challenges faced in achieving compliance with multiple and often-conflicting standards. These challenges include supply chain complexity, regulatory uncertainty, and the need for continuous adaptation to evolving requirements. Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing: PMMI's whitepaper underscores the importance of collaboration among industry stakeholders and the sharing of best practices. By fostering strong partnerships, OEMs and suppliers can collectively address compliance challenges, pool resources and drive innovation. Technology as an Enabler: The report highlights the role of technology as a powerful enabler for managing global and local standards. Automation, data analytics and digital solutions can enhance compliance, enable real-time monitoring and facilitate seamless information exchange.

