On the evening of June 14, 2023, the Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union announced a tentative agreement on a six-year contract. The agreement, which covers all of the West Coast ports, must still be ratified by both sides.

A joint statement by PMA and ILWU notes the agreement was reached with assistance from Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom issued this statement:

"This is tremendous news for U.S. red meat exporters and their overseas customers. While the ratification process will take some time, the tentative agreement will restore stability and confidence in the performance of the West Coast ports, and this is absolutely essential for our industry. USMEF thanks the parties for their flexibility and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su for making this matter a top priority."

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation