The Nelson-Jameson Family of Companies recently announced the inaugural winners of its “Golden Rule” college scholarship program through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation. Two students, Kierstyn Kindschy and Nathan Nikolay, were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship for college expenses. The foundation’s scholarship program provides family members of Nelson-Jameson employees the opportunity to apply for scholarships at accredited two- or four-year colleges.

Kindschy has been accepted to the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire and plans to major in elementary education and special education. Her father is Nelson-Jameson employee Andy Kindschy, an outside core account manager in the outside sales department in western Wisconsin. Nikolay is pursuing higher education at Fox Valley Technical College with a focus on agricultural power equipment. His father, Jay Nikolay, is a facilities & maintenance manager in operational support in Marshfield, Wisc.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Kierstyn and Nathan on their Nelson-Jameson Golden Rule scholarships, and provide support for the educational and career dreams they articulated so eloquently in their applications,” says Amanda Sasse, fourth-generation owner of Nelson-Jameson. “We pride ourselves on our Golden Rule workplace culture of honesty, integrity, and kindness, and we’re equally proud to extend these values to our employees’ families as well.”

An independent committee of former educators reviewed the applications and selected the winners. Criteria included: status as a first-generation college student, active community involvement and/or volunteer experience, and three essays – one describing why the scholarship was important to them, another on career objectives and a third on how they live Nelson-Jameson’s Golden Rule values. The scholarship program will run annually, with each year’s winners announced in May.

More information on the company is available at https://nelsonjameson.com.

Source: Nelson-Jameson Foundation