The 2023 Intercollegiate Meat Judging season began with AMSA planning, organizing, and facilitating several intercollegiate meat judging contests to include the National Western in Honor of R. Paul Clayton, the Southwestern and South Plains Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contests. Additionally, the association helped facilitate the Iowa State University Meat Judging Contest and the Southeastern. Furthermore, our student members were able to compete at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest. Over the spring competitive season, a total of 212 students from 27 different programs across the United States and internationally were exposed to the meat industry through highly educational and competitive contests.

The spring season was kicked off at the National Western in Honor of R. Paul Clayton held at the JBS facility in Greeley, Colo. The contest activities began with JBS-Pilgrim’s hosting the students, coaches, and coordinators at their corporate headquarters for a student engagement session and meeting. Students were exposed to their corporate leadership and were shown the numerous opportunities JBS-Pilgrim’s can offer to young professionals entering the meat industry. The next day was contest day, students were full of nerves, but ready to put into practice all the skills they had been building for the last several months. The first contest of the season is when programs can benchmark their team’s strengths and weaknesses. As the students competed in their first Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest their coaches where just as nervous wondering where they prepared enough, what kind of classes will they see, will they remember their specifications, but most importantly will they be proud of the day they will have. As contest day comes to an end and important milestone has been achieved 166 students were exposed to an Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest, the meat industry, and several of their future industry colleagues. The day may have been intense and highly educational, but one fact will remain it will be the most memorable moments throughout the rest of the competitive season and for a lifetime. The following morning AMSA hosted their first meat judging banquet where Washington State University and the Australian National Meat Judging team were named Champion and Reserve Champion teams in the A-Division, respectively. Washington State University is coached by Dr. Blake Foraker and the Australian National team was coached by Nick van den Berg and Mel Smith. The high individual in the A-Division was Lawton Elliott from the Australian National team. Kansas State University and Texas A&M University were the top two teams in the Senior Division. The champion team, Kansas State University, is coached by Dr. Travis O’Quinn and Lindsey Decker. Texas A&M University was named the Reserve Champion team and is coached by Trent Stolowski and Lauren Lee and coordinated by Jennifer Wyle. Lastly, the high individual was Shelton Luedke from Texas Tech University coached by Shae Sarchet and coordinated by Dr. Mark Miller. The high individual received a $1, 000 scholarship in honor of Dr. Gary C. Smith from the Bellinger Foundation. The National Western in Honor of R. Paul Clayton was an overall incredible way to begin a highly competitive Intercollegiate Meat Judging season.

The Southwestern contest was right around the corner and teams needed to quickly adjust to be prepared for the contest. The contest was held at Columbia Packing in Ennis, Texas, where 123 students participated for the title. Washington State University and Clarendon College were named the high teams in the A-Division, respectively. The Reserve Champion team was Clarendon College coached by Tate Corliss. The high individual in the A-Division was Christin Morris from Texas A&M-Commerce coached by Haley Cole. Texas A&M University won B-Division as well as had the high individual in the division, Zachary Hoelscher. The Reserve Champion team was Texas Tech University coached by Shae Sarchet and coordinated by Dr. Mark Miller. This contest is unique because it is supported by the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Students can walk around the stock show grounds to gain an understanding of the livestock industry.

Two weeks later, the final AMSA hosted meat judging contest of the season was the South Plains hosted by Caviness Beef Packers in Herford, Texas. The A-Division Champion Team was Clarendon College and Reserve Champion Team was Garden City Community College coached by Dr. Clint Alexander and Skyler Glenn. Texas A&M University and Kansas State University were the top two teams in the Senior Division. The high individual in the Senior Division was Madison Colvin from West Texas A&M University coached by Megan Eckhardt and Dr. Loni Lucherk. As the contest concludes, it is amazing to see the level of confidence begin to build in the coolers, their decision-making skills become more refined, and most importantly the interest they express in seeking opportunities in the meat industry has grown.

Many of our student members went on to compete at the Iowa State University Meat Judging Contest and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contests. This year these contests occurred on the same weekend. The Iowa State University Meat Judging contest was attended by the University of Wyoming, University of Illinois, Iowa State University, and South Dakota State University. The University of Wyoming and the University of Illinois were named the Champion and Reserve Champion teams. Casey Spencer was named the high individual of the Iowa State University Meat Judging contest. At the Iowa State University contest each year they have a special award earned by the high individual from Iowa State University. This year Jonah Werth was announced as the high individual for Iowa State. Furthermore, this contest has a unique component with the addition of processed meats classes and a turkey keep/cull class. The exposure to the alternative classes enables students to continue to grow their exposure to the various facets of the meat industry.

At the Houston Meat Judging contest 136 students competed for the championship titles. In the A-Division Clarendon College and Washington State University were named the Champion and Reserve Champion teams, respectively. Abigail Sleep from Clarendon College was named the high individual in the A-Division. Kansas State University was named the Champion team and Oklahoma State University was the Reserve Champion team coached by Jade Edwards and Dr. Gretchen Mafi. Grace Bryson from Oklahoma State University was named the high individual in the Senior Division. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosted a great collegiate contest in combination with exposure to the stock show grounds. This contest serves as the final contest of the spring season for many programs.

The spring season officially concluded with the Southeastern hosted by The Ohio State University and the University of Kentucky. This contest is uniquely set-up to allow students with exposure to one previous contest to compete and continue to learn and develop their decision-making skills. The contest is held over a two-day period to allow for students to compete and learn from the previous day and apply it to day two of the contest. The contest was attended by Iowa State University, University of Florida, University of Illinois, South Dakota State University, and The Ohio State University. Iowa State University Red and Gold were named the top two teams with Jillian Anderson being named the high individual.

While not a traditional meat judging contest, the Market Animal Evaluation Contest was held at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. This three-day contest enables students to combine live animal evaluation, meat evaluation, and communication. Kansas State University, coached by Dr. Travis O’Quinn and Chris Mullinix dominated the contest, winning most divisions. Additionally, the high individual was Brody Nemecek from Kansas State University. Texas Tech University was the Reserve Champion team coached by Dr. Ryan Rathmann, Tatum Whitewood, and Skylar Scotten. The Market Animal Evaluation contest is the culmination of a student’s judging career. It was incredible to see 114 dedicated students evaluating and competing in a challenging and highly competitive contest.

As we conclude the spring competitive season we look back on the total impact and between Intercollegiate Meat Judging and Market Animal Evaluation 326 students were engaged with the meat and livestock industry and will forever cherish their memories made and will likely go on to be leaders in the animal agriculture field. Thank you to the many sponsors that give freely to ensure the student members of the American Meat Science Association as being exposed to an incredible industry and are engaged in educational and competitive events that will forever change their perspective and understanding of the meat and livestock industries

Leslie Frenzel, Ph.D., is Director of Youth Programs for the American Meat Science Association.