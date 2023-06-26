Nord Drivesystems is a global gearmotor and control products manufacturer that has seen exponential growth over the last several years as more companies incorporate automation into their workflow. In 2022, they had a record-breaking year and achieved over $1 billion in sales for the first time in company history. The U.S. subsidiary of this family-owned German company currently operates out of three separate facilities – Corona, Calif., Charlotte, N.C., and Waunakee, Wis., which also serves as their U.S. corporate headquarters. To meet the increased product demands while maintaining a high level of customer service, Nord is expanding their American operations into the southern state of Texas.

The new facility is located just outside of Dallas in the northeast suburb of McKinney, Texas. It will include both assembly and office space totaling over 85,000 square feet and feature a full staff of production, warehouse, quality, service, customer experience, and administrative personnel. Nord expects to begin assembling unpainted gear units in this location by the end of June 2023 and painted units by the end of Q1 2024 upon completion of paint booth construction. When fully operational, the plant will have the capacity to produce 200 units per shift.

“We’re very excited about this new beginning and being able to further service our customers[,]” said Torsten Schultz, president of Nord U.S.A. “The new plant will allow us to increase gear unit production as well as cut down on delivery times to end users in the southern region.”

To learn more about Nord and their modular product line of gear units, electric motors, and variable frequency drives, visit here.

Source: Nord Drivesystems