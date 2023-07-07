JLS recently added seasoned engineering and automation industry professional Waheed Chaudhry to its team in the role of director of primary packaging.

In this new role, Chaudhry will develop product strategies and provide technical solutions for JLS’ primary packaging systems, an area the company has seen continued growth in. He will report to Ken Harding, vice president of applications & product management.

“Waheed has an impressive background in engineering and a track record of solutions-oriented results,” said Harding. “His industry and application experience with sanitary equipment will prove to be invaluable as we continue to advance our hygienic primary packaging solutions at JLS.”