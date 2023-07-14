Hamlet Protein, global producer of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, announced the hiring of Operations Director Lars Petersen. Based out of Hamlet Protein’s headquarters in Horsens, Midtjylland, Denmark, Petersen will be responsible for the plants in Denmark and U.S., procurement, and laboratories and help drive the company’s sustainability agenda.

Petersen, a graduate from the University of Southern Denmark, alumnus of the Copenhagen Business School and Master of Business Administration graduate from Brunel University, comes with an international background and a broad experience in operational functions with companies like Good Food Group, Rynkeby Foods, and Harboefarm.

“Joining Hamlet Protein allows me to be close to the business and make a direct impact through continuous improvement initiatives. I am thrilled to be joining a strong and passionate team and look forward to helping them drive the various strategic projects that are on the agenda,” said Petersen.

“Hamlet Protein has always been focused on optimizing production processes and driving efficiencies throughout our supply chain. With Lars’ support, we will be able to increase our focus on a range of projects to maintain our competitive advantage in the market through the production of premium products at optimum cost levels. Next to that the operations function plays an important role in reaching our sustainability goals.” commented Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients and fiber specialties for swine, poultry, ruminant and aquaculture at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of its own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com

Source: Hamlet Protein