Seaboard Foods and the City of Guymon celebrated the grand opening of the city’s first pickleball courts with a Pork N’ Pickle opening party on July 13. Seaboard Foods paid for and converted tennis courts in Guymon’s Fowler Park to provide the community access to America's fastest-growing sport.

“With the help of the City of Guymon staff, we have recently designed and sponsored materials for pickleball courts in Guymon to introduce this new, fun, family-friendly game to our community,” said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist at Seaboard Foods. "Being able to focus on growing deep relationships in our communities where we live and work is a priority to us; sponsoring pickleball courts for families to have a fun outdoor activity promoting physical health is a great addition to Guymon.”

Seaboard Foods employs 3,200 people at its pork processing plant in Guymon and nearby farms in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Pickleball continues to remain the fastest-growing sport in America. Participation nearly doubled in 2022, increasing by 85.7% year-over-year and by an astonishing 158.6% over three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

To introduce the new pickleball courts to the community, Seaboard Foods staff and Guymon officials conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by the Pork ‘N Pickle opening party. The company provided equipment for attendees to use and cooked pork burgers and hot dogs for the community to eat while playing rounds of pickleball.

Source: Seaboard Foods