Northwest Meat Processors Association and Blue Mountain Community College are hosting an HACCP course Sept. 9 and 10, 2023, at the Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. Register for the course here.
Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) is a practical, systematic management tool designed to ensure food and product safety. It identifies critical areas of handling and demonstrates where resources should be targeted to reduce the risk of selling an unsafe product. Benefits of HACCP include:
- Confidence that food safety is being effectively managed in an operation
- Prevention planning rather than defect control to ensure product safety
- Significant improvement in the area of product quality
- Customer confidence in the safety of products through documentation
The instructor for this course is Robert A. Savage, senior vice president, HACCP Consulting Group (HCG). The course is accredited by the International HACCP Alliance and meets Global Food Safety Initiative requirements.
This course is based on International CODEX Principles for HACCP and addresses U.S. HACCP requirements (i.e., FSIS, FDA) based on attendees’ specific needs. The course is appropriate for anyone looking to gain a working knowledge of HACCP, as well as those needing a food safety and regulatory update. Those interested may include:
- Quality assurance managers
- HACCP team members
- Food safety managers, auditors, and consultants
- Production supervisors
- Food retailers, distributors, and processors
Source: Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network
Report Abusive Comment