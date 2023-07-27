Northwest Meat Processors Association and Blue Mountain Community College are hosting an HACCP course Sept. 9 and 10, 2023, at the Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. Register for the course here.

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) is a practical, systematic management tool designed to ensure food and product safety. It identifies critical areas of handling and demonstrates where resources should be targeted to reduce the risk of selling an unsafe product. Benefits of HACCP include:

Confidence that food safety is being effectively managed in an operation

Prevention planning rather than defect control to ensure product safety

Significant improvement in the area of product quality

Customer confidence in the safety of products through documentation

The instructor for this course is Robert A. Savage, senior vice president, HACCP Consulting Group (HCG). The course is accredited by the International HACCP Alliance and meets Global Food Safety Initiative requirements.

This course is based on International CODEX Principles for HACCP and addresses U.S. HACCP requirements (i.e., FSIS, FDA) based on attendees’ specific needs. The course is appropriate for anyone looking to gain a working knowledge of HACCP, as well as those needing a food safety and regulatory update. Those interested may include:

Quality assurance managers

HACCP team members

Food safety managers, auditors, and consultants

Production supervisors

Food retailers, distributors, and processors

Source: Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network