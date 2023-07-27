Damn, Man recently released its Cowboy Starter Kit Beef & Nut Box, retailing for $34.95.

The box includes seven beef sticks and three bags of 4-ounce snacks. The snacks include Savor Rodeo Memphis Almonds, Texas BBQ Peanuts, and a Whiskey Nut Mix. Beef stick options include Mild and Spicy Smokie and Black Peppered.

The full box includes:

1 Rodeo Roasted Memphis BBQ Almonds 4-ounce Bag

1 Rodeo Roasted Texas BBQ Peanuts in a 4-ounce Bag

1 Rodeo Roasted Whiskey Nut Mix in a 4-ounce Bag

3 Spicy Smokie Beef Sticks

3 Mild Smokie Beef Sticks

1 Black Peppered Beef Stick

Source: Damn, Man Snacks