Damn, Man recently released its Cowboy Starter Kit Beef & Nut Box, retailing for $34.95.
The box includes seven beef sticks and three bags of 4-ounce snacks. The snacks include Savor Rodeo Memphis Almonds, Texas BBQ Peanuts, and a Whiskey Nut Mix. Beef stick options include Mild and Spicy Smokie and Black Peppered.
The full box includes:
- 1 Rodeo Roasted Memphis BBQ Almonds 4-ounce Bag
- 1 Rodeo Roasted Texas BBQ Peanuts in a 4-ounce Bag
- 1 Rodeo Roasted Whiskey Nut Mix in a 4-ounce Bag
- 3 Spicy Smokie Beef Sticks
- 3 Mild Smokie Beef Sticks
- 1 Black Peppered Beef Stick
Source: Damn, Man Snacks
