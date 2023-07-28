CRB, a global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, is announcing the hiring of Carl Williams as its new vice president of environmental health and safety. Williams brings to CRB a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving environmental health and workplace safety initiatives.

In his role at CRB, Williams will drive CRB’s safety strategy across all operational areas. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative solutions that align with the company's commitment to sustainability and advance the safety and well-being of employees, clients, and the communities where CRB operates.

"From the office to the jobsite, everyone at CRB has a special accountability for the safety and wellbeing of their colleagues and clients. That can’t happen without deeply rooted individual commitment, a strong company culture, and ... rigorous safety systems that anticipate and solve challenges before they arise,” Williams said. “I am excited to support and advance CRB’s comprehensive safety program across the organization.”

Williams has an extensive background in EHS management, with nearly 40 years of experience in industrial safety and the use of key performance indicators to drive safety for construction organizations. His expertise also includes regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and the implementation of effective environmental management systems. Before CRB, Williams held health and safety leadership roles at Micron Technology, M+W Group and Texas Instruments.

"Carl’s impressive experience and track record of implementing and driving safety programs within large organizations will benefit clients and advance our goal of making sure every person associated with CRB work goes home safe, every day,” said Sam Kitchell, CRB’s chief operating officer.

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in fire protection and safety engineering technology from Oklahoma State University. He has served on numerous EHS-focused industry groups.

Source: CRB