The W 500 & W 510 by Multivac is a universal flowpacking solution that offers a high level of flexibility for packing a wide range of food products, and it supports the use of sustainable films and paper-based materials. The robust machine, which is built to Multivac's Hygienic Design, is characterized by its high level of efficiency and precision, as well as its user-friendliness, reliability, cost-effectiveness and high output.

Precise servo drive technology ensures that maximum output and optimum process control are achieved. Products with a maximum width of 200 millimeters and a height of up to 120 millimeters can easily be packed — with or without a tray. The other features include the independent speed setting of the rollers for crease-free longitudinal sealing, the reliable cross sealing thanks to precise and recipe-based control of sealing temperature and pressure, as well as an integrated gas analysis system for MAP packing with modified atmosphere.

When it comes to labeling or marking the packs on a flowpacker, Multivac offers a wide choice of solutions. These range from inline labelers to direct web printers and even combined systems. All these solutions are characterized by their extremely compact construction and optimum hygiene features. They are suitably matched to the Multivac flowpacker in terms of their control technology and mechanical functions.

Source: Multivac