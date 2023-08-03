Clearly Clean Products LLC, the rolled-edge, recyclable food tray packaging company, has officially launched a full line of recyclable, overwrap food trays targeted specifically to grocery retailers and wholesalers. This solution, utilized primarily for poultry, meat, produce, seafood and deli, is a boxed program and features downgauged tray thicknesses to enable a quick, easy and more cost-effective conversion to 100% recyclable food trays.

Grocers are accustomed to receiving their foam food trays in bundles. Consequently, Clearly Clean's grocery program enables trays to be packed in quantities similar to foam trays for easy use at store level. In addition, when food is packaged in the store or at a local distribution center, the tray can be a thinner gauge because there is minimal shipping, thus saving the client money.

"We have seen strong interest in our grocery solution with multiple clients already on board," said Jimmy Herring, CEO, Clearly Clean. "Historically, we have primarily sold to food processors, but as consumer pressure increases and government bans and corporate sustainability goals begin to take effect, retailers and wholesalers are increasingly looking for more eco-friendly options."

Clearly Clean's patented trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles. The tray features a patented rolled edge, mitigating tears in the overwrap film and providing a unique hoop strength that will maintain the tray's structural integrity even though it is a thinner gauge. The trays come in 21 sizes and are available with or without pads, and they can be tailored to meet a client's needs.

Source: Clearly Clean Products LLC