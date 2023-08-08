Pitmasters can now get their hands on Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in their local Lowe’s Market.

Starting this summer, barbecue fans can now purchase Dickey’s smoked sausage in 140 neighborhood Lowe’s Market stores throughout Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas. Much like the Dickey’s brand, Lowe’s Markets is a Texas-based, family-friendly company that has been serving communities for decades. The stores will offer their shoppers the Original Smoked Kielbasa Sausage, Spicy Cheddar Smoked Kielbasa Sausage and Hot Links Smoked Sausage, all in 12-ounce portions.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Lowe’s Markets and offering their valued shoppers our hickory-smoked sausage,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Inc. “All three sausages have been handed down for generations and are the perfect choice for both barbecue beginners and advanced grillers.”

To kick off the Lowe’s Market in-store launch, Dickey’s will be offering two 12-ounce sausage ropes for $5 for the entire month of August.

Source: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants