JLS welcomes Duane Carter to its team in the role of vice president of human resources.

Carter is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture. This includes talent management and development, continuing JLS’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring compliance, and executive leadership consultation and coaching. He will report to Craig Wolfe, chief operating officer at JLS.

“Duane is a strategic and innovative leader in human resources, and we are happy to welcome him to the JLS team,” said Wolfe. “As we continue to grow, Duane’s multi-industry experience and hands-on approach will help drive a high-performance culture.”