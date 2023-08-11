The Gericke GS Centrifugal Sifter from process equipment manufacturer Gericke U.S.A., located in Somerset, N.J., automatically separates oversized, agglomerated, plant-based ingredient particles from on-spec particles to provide the uniform particle size many alternative foods need to closely mimic the smooth texture, and even flavor distribution, of a targeted, animal-based protein product. Featuring a proprietary rotating paddle design, the GS Centrifugal Sifter gently directs on-spec particles through a mesh screen to discharge and diverts oversized particles for recovery and reprocessing with 99.99% efficiency. The resulting narrow particle size distribution promotes efficient mixing and blending for a homogeneous product with a consistent taste and mouthfeel for the consumer.

Often installed upstream of a mixer or blender and downstream before powder transfer to filling and packaging lines, the GS Centrifugal Sifter is suitable for processing vegan, gluten-free, and other dry, alternative ingredients and finished products such as almond flour, rice flour, pea protein powder, tapioca starch, flaxseed meal, psyllium husk powder, and potato starch. The size reduction equipment sifts powders, granules, pellets, and other bulk materials in particle sizes from 40 microns to 5 millimeters at up to 240 tons per hour as standard.

The compact sifter is available in sanitary and ATEX-certified, explosion-proof models and may be custom-engineered to suit any installation. Testing is offered in the company's New Jersey test laboratory.

For more information, contact Gericke U.S.A. Inc., 14 Worlds Fair Dr. Suite C, Somerset, NJ 08873-1364, or call 855 888-0088.

