Panera is expanding its Value Duets pairings this year, with a focus on providing guests with quality, value and variety. These flavor-packed combinations of Panera favorites are set pairings that are priced between $6.99 and $8.99 when ordered from the Value Duet menu. Featuring some of Panera's most popular menu items, there are a variety of different flavor-packed set pairings to choose from. The Value Duet pairings combine a half-portion sandwich or salad along with a cup of soup. Options may include:

New Deli Ham Sandwich & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup.

Napa Almond Chicken Sandwich & Chicken and Wild Rice Soup.

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Creamy Tomato Soup.

Tuna Sandwich & Creamy Tomato Soup.

Caesar Salad & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup.

"At Panera, we strive to serve delicious, high-quality food with an emphasis on value for our guests, and the new Value Duets allow us to further deliver on that goal," said Eduardo Luz, chief brand & concept officer, Panera Bread. "Besides delivering great value for money, Panera's Value Duets also enable guests to explore our menu by choosing different pairings - therefore the name 'Duets' - each time they visit our bakery-cafes. Our guests can expect even more of their Panera favorites to join the Value Duets lineup later this year."

As with the entire Panera U.S. food menu, Value Duets are made without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors, delivering on Panera's commitment to Clean eating.

Panera is available for Contactless Dine-In, Rapid Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery and Drive-Thru at select bakery-cafes. To order, visit PaneraBread.com or download the Panera app.

Source: Panera Bread