On Aug. 22, Wendy's is introducing two new English Muffin Sandwiches, complete with a savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper. The new morning additions are topped with a fresh-cracked egg and a choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily or a savory grilled sausage patty. The sandwiches are finished off with melted American cheese.

Wendy’s adds two new English Muffin Sandwiches to its morning menu. Photo credit: The Wendy's Co.

To celebrate the new addition, customers can get $2 off at participating U.S. Wendy's by redeeming the $2 off any Breakfast Combo offer in the app from Aug. 22 through Sept. 3. The new English Muffin Sandwiches are available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide beginning Aug. 22 during breakfast hours.

"Fans asked and we answered. As breakfast boundary breakers, we're always looking to cook up new craveable breakfast offerings to add to our stacked breakfast lineup, and we have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu[,]" said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy's Co. "We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread, fresh cracked eggs and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors."

Source: The Wendy's Co.