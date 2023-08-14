Indevco Packaging Solutions announces its participation in Pack Expo 2023, the premier packaging show taking place at Las Vegas Convention Center from Sept. 11-13, 2023. The packaging division of Indevco North America will unveil its latest advancements in paperboard and plastic converting materials in Booth #N9254.

Using interactive touchscreens, visitors will be able to compare product Life Cycle Analyses (LCA) variables, such as fossil fuel use, greenhouse warming potential, and water consumption, for competing materials, recycled content options, and coatings.

Each year, Pack Expo highlights the increasing requirement to deliver solutions that optimize material usage, minimize waste and reduce environmental footprint.

“Innovation,” said David Johnson, VP of paperboard sales, “is core to our product offering. At our coating and lamination facility in Doswell, Virginia, we’re working with our suppliers and folding carton converters to develop a range of high-performance paperboard materials with various end-of-life options.”

Beyond packaging material, food rot and waste is reduced by using plastic barrier and non-barrier converted films. Indevco North America blown film plants in Orangeburg, S.C., and Longview, Texas (formerly known as Indevco Plastics), are designing monomaterial barrier films for recyclability.

“Plastic films enhance efficiencies and reduce costs throughout the supply chain,” said Demetri Papachristopoulos, VP of plastics sales & marketing. “We’re designing our barrier and sealant films for use in pouches, wrappers, and bags to help protect food, extend shelf life, and ultimately reduce food waste greenhouse gas emissions.”

Manufacturing plants within the Indevco Packaging Solutions division include:

Indevco North America plastics extrusion plants in Longview, Texas, and Orangeburg, S.C., previously known as Indevco Plastics.

Indevco North America coating and laminating operation in Doswell, Va., formerly known as Specialty Coating & Laminating.

Indevco North America, through its mother company Indevco Group, is a member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. It is also a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, and its plants have committed to Operation Clean Sweep.

For more information about Indevco Packaging Solutions, visit www.indevcopackagingsolutions.com.

Source: Indevco North America