Patrick McGady, president of Handtmann Inc., recently announced the appointment of Maxwell, or Max, King as vice president of sales. King brings more than 20 years of experience building successful capital equipment sales and service teams in categories as diverse as construction, education, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and the food and beverage industries.

According to McGady, “Max brings the skills and experience needed to make us an even better partner for our customers. His history of developing and managing forward thinking sales teams who are focused on the success of their customers is an excellent fit with our Handtmann culture. And as we continue growing, his leadership in inter-departmental communication will become even more important because real value requires a seamless support structure for customers from the sale of the equipment through its entire lifecycle.”

King assumed his new role managing Handtmann equipment sales on July 31, 2023, and is relocating to the Lake Forest, Ill., area. “I look forward to working with the team to enhance our growth with innovative technologies and through partnerships where trust is earned with honest communication, delivery on commitments, and exceptional performance to support customer success.” King has a Master of Business Administration from Millikin University and Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin.

Source: Handtmann Inc.