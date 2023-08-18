The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning vendors who wish to participate in USDA food purchase programs of a possible phishing scheme using fraudulent email messages. The fake emails look like they are solicitations for bids sent by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, which manages USDA’s food purchase programs.

A version of the fake email has the subject line “Invitation to Bid” and instructs the recipient to download an attachment, click buttons and register in their “Procurement portal.” The scam message was sent from an email address ending with “@radiantbloominc.com” and requests any questions be directed to an address ending with “@usda-govus.com,” neither of which are USDA email accounts.

All information regarding USDA acquisitions, including solicitations, solicitation amendments, and award notices, will be published through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system, through GovDelivery, and on AMS’ website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments must be submitted using WBSCM. The USDA will not use any other system to receive bids.

For those who receive an email like the one described above, do not respond or click any of the links, and immediately delete the original email.

For more information about this issue, contact the Commodity Procurement Program at 202-720-4517.

Source: USDA's AMS