JLS will showcase its Hawk cartoner loading rigid containers and cartons Sept. 11–13 at Pack Expo in Las Vegas.

The Hawk boasts a compact design while offering a robotic top-load solution for the food and beverage industries. With a small footprint, the Hawk maximizes existing production floor space. Along with standard case and carton loading, the Hawk works well with flow-wrapped or bagged products, trays, bars, clam shells, bottles, cans, and many additional formats.

Stainless steel construction and three levels of washdown protection are available. Adding to its flexibility, toolless changeover allows recipe changes to occur in less than a minute, providing greater uptime and production. A cantilevered design allows for easy integration into current packaging lines with existing conveyance, but is just as easily provided for new installations as well. Infeed variations can be tailored to product type.

This robust solution is easy to operate, maintain and keep running over time. With custom tooling, the Hawk can handle a variety of primary and secondary packages. As an added feature, corrugated or paperboard divider inserts can also be loaded for layering, with or without support flanges. A vertical packing solution for rigid containers is also available.

“As we continuously work to identify the evolving needs of our customers, the Hawk is a strong addition to our total line solutions at JLS,” said Kevin Keller, director of end-of-line solutions. “Providing the flexibility of a small footprint, paired with the ability to automatically load cases and trays at high speeds, the Hawk is an effective solution for new and existing production lines that are tight on space but require increased throughput.”

Visit JLS Automation at Pack Expo, booth SL-6350, to see the Hawk in person. Register for free here.

Source: JLS Automation