The National Provisioner recently sat down with Cleo VP of sales, central region, Rynn Johnson, to discuss the Cleo Integration Cloud, or CIC, software and how it can benefit protein producers.

Cleo Ecosystem Integration product. Photo courtesy of Cleo.

Software company Cleo has previously noted that the supply chain demand for automation and visibility is on the rise. Given this demand, the CIC cockpit from Cleo can help companies by offering granular visibility.

“In order to maintain ... competitive differentiation with ... customers and as a company, they really need to be able to do quick issue identification and remediation and know what's going on with the different critical documents that are part of the supply chain,” Johnson said.

She noted that many of Cleo’s customers, much like the Ava Cos., are protein producers. “They tend to be customers who have very critical service level agreements with customers because many of them are involved with the big box suppliers or the major retailers who are way more stringent in terms of their expectations of their suppliers to provide the right documents when they need them and expect them,” she said.

Johnson then said that the Ava Cos. had to automate their documents — much like other protein producers — which is something the Cleo platform can help with.

“And so … we have a single one-platform solution that allows them to do all that while also focusing on the critical service level agreements and the requirements that their customers have,” she said.