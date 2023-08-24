The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is advising the public that it added the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of Peru to the list of regions that APHIS considers to be affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). These actions follow APHIS' imposition of HPAI-related restrictions on avian commodities originating from or transiting the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of Peru, as a result of the confirmation of HPAI in these countries.

Additional information is available here.

Source: USDA's APHIS