The American Lamb Board continues to participate at multiple events to build awareness and make connections with chefs, consumers and other influencers.

“These events are exciting, because they directly connect consumers and influencers with American Lamb,” said ALB Chairman Peter Camino. “When people share their excellent experiences with American Lamb with their friends, it’s the best advertising we could ask for.”

The Big Eat

On July 20, ALB helped sponsor Denver's The Big Eat, a grand food event consisting of bites and sips from over 70 local restaurants and beverage brands. ALB partnered with local restaurants Lucina Eatery and Blackbelly to serve Stewed Lamb Meatballs in Tomatillo Jalapeno Salsa & Grilled Cactus, and rotisserie lamb accompanied by housemade focaccia and spuma di gota.

Telluride Reserve

During the Telluride Reserve consumer event on Aug. 17, ALB showcased American lamb on 3 occasions. The "Baja & Bordeaux" luncheon featured boneless lamb loin experienced with mole and roasted parsnips. Attendees of the "Farm to Gallery Dinner" hosted in the Telluride Art Gallery were treated to Baharat rubbed lamb roast. The Saturday grand tasting in Mountain Village highlighted lamb neck Barbacoa tacos, prepared in partnership with a local chef.

Secret Supper Series

In September, ALB will participate at two more farm-to-table dinner parties in partnership with Secret Supper in Charlottesville, Va., and Cape Code, Mass. ALB developed a partnership with Secret Supper in 2022 and is building on the success of four dinner parties held last fall in Austin, Boston, Denver and Seattle. Secret Supper has a desire to bring people together around great food and wine in stunning and unique locations, so highlighting American lamb in a farm or ranch setting aligns with its goals.

Tacolado

ALB will participate in Tacolado, hosted by La Cocina in San Francisco. Tacolado is a taco-centric event where ALB will partner with three chefs to create a Mediterranean “taco” on a pita, a smoked lamb rib Barbacoa taco and a lamb shoulder Barbacoa taco. La Cocina is a nonprofit working to solve problems of equity in business ownership for women, immigrants and people of color.

ALB has more event plans for October.

Source: American Lamb Board