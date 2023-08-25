Wendy's latest menu additions to the Made to Crave lineup include the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich.

The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger delivers the experience of a fully loaded nacho platter in every bite. Wendy's star player, the classic square beef patty, is generously crowned with melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, and is topped with a spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato. The flavors and spices are sandwiched between a towering jalapeño cheddar bun that packs a zesty taste with a kick of spice. Those who are "team chicken" can sub in a Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich..

"At Wendy's, we are dedicated to creating exceptional, craveable experiences for our passionate fans, and our talented culinary team continues to deliver time and time again with our stacked Made to Crave roster," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Co. "The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgating classics – cheeseburgers and nachos – and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy's this season."

To get these new menu items, head to a local Wendy's, or order online or via the Wendy's mobile app. When ordering directly from the app or with a MyWendy's account online at participating locations, consumers can rack up points on the board with Wendy's Rewards.

Those who prefer to get these new cheesy items delivered straight to their door can head to DoorDash. Those who sign up for a DashPass membership with Doordash can get member-only benefits on eligible orders, including exclusive deals access to Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich until Sunday, Nov. 12. To celebrate the launch and kickoff to college football, DashPass members can order either of these items for free with a minimum order of $20 or more, excluding taxes and fees, from Aug. 31 until Sept. 3 at participating locations.

Source: The Wendy's Co.