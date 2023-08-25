Everytable, whose mission is to make nutritious food as affordable and accessible as fast food, has launched a new line of Family-Style Meals. This new solution for dinner is an inexpensive option for families to get together and experience a filling, ready-made meal without cooking.

Priced under $20 and feeding up to a family of four, these locally sourced, nutritious family meals feature plates of pasta, barbecue, tacos and salmon, all of which are packed with flavor thanks to Everytable's made-from-scratch recipes. Available at Everytable stores — with exception of campus and business park locations — customers can order for in-store pickup or delivery.

Everytable Family-Style meals include:

Cheesy Tomato Basil Pasta with Chicken - Curly cavatappi pasta mixed with tomato basil sauce, lemon pepper chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, shredded mozzarella and chopped parsley.

BBQ Chicken with Braised Kale & Mac - Cheesy mac and cheese packed with BBQ chicken, garnished with green onion, and paired with BBQ sauce, braised kale, bacon and roasted corn salad.

Build Your Own Chicken Tacos - Mini tortillas ready to be filled with lemon pepper chicken, roasted peppers and onions, brown rice mix, black beans and chipotle lime sauce.

Roasted Salmon with Edamame & Kimchi Sauce - Juicy Buddha salmon on a bed of brown rice, edamame, and shredded carrots with kimchi vinaigrette on the side.

"We know that access to healthy food and convenience go hand in hand," said Sam Polk, CEO and founder of Everytable. "Our Family-Style Meals are here to make it easier to enjoy freshly prepared food on a budget, while also enjoying quality time and nutritious meals with loved ones."

Everytable is looking forward to making an impact on families through affordable food. In fact, Everytable is already making an impact on food justice. Customers can participate in the Pay It Forward program after purchasing a Family-Style Meal. By participating, customers are helping buy nutritious meals for those in need. To purchase a Family-Style Meal and Pay It Forward, visit www.Everytable.com.

Source: Everytable