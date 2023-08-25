This summer, Applegate Farms LLC, a natural and organic meat brand, partnered with Fare — Food Allergy Research & Education — to launch the first-ever Fare-Off Recipe Contest. Created in support of those struggling with food allergies, the contest encouraged home cooks and creators to submit accessible recipes that are free of the top nine allergens: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy and sesame. The goal of the contest was to show support of the food allergy community and to create an arsenal of allergy-safe recipes in three categories: Grilling, Breakfast and Lunch.

Applegate and Fare are announcing the winner, Louise Tippens of Portland, Ore., with her recipe entitled "EVERYTHING Lasagna," a lunchtime dish that uses Applegate Organics Sweet Italian Sausage and cauliflower to put an allergy-friendly spin on classic lasagna.

Inspired by her son, who is allergic to six of the aforementioned nine top allergens and has struggled to find summer camps that accommodate his allergies, Tippens set out to start a camp for him and others and create a recipe that could feed hundreds of kids with food allergies. The recipe utilizes simple, nutritious ingredients.

This recipe was handpicked by celebrity Chef Renee Blackman based on four criteria: Recipe Creativity, Use of allergen-free ingredients, Inspiration behind the recipe, and Taste.

"From flavor and ease to the inspiration behind the recipe, Louise Tippens' EVERYTHING Lasagna stood out among so many incredible entries," Blackman said. "Her ability to showcase simple, nutritious ingredients in a way that anyone can enjoy truly encompassed the mission of this contest."

Following the win, Tippens will receive two tickets, plus travel accommodations, to this year's Fare Summit in Orlando, Fla., a $500 cash prize, a recipe feature on Applegate.com and a six-month supply of Applegate products.

"We are delighted to congratulate the winners of the FARE-off Contest," said Craig Fontenot, vice president of institutional advancement at Fare. "These innovative recipes tantalize the taste buds while carrying the important distinction of being allergy-friendly. Inclusion and accessibility in the culinary world are vital and these creations showcase that food can be both delicious and safe for individuals with food allergies."

The runner-up winner, Kimberly Hagenbuch of Horsham, Penn., will receive a $500 cash prize and a three-month supply of Applegate products for her submission, Sausage Waffle on a Stick, which dips Applegate Naturals Chicken & Sage Breakfast Sausage Patties in allergy-friendly waffle dough for a portable breakfast.

Runner-up winner recipe: Sausage Waffle on a Stick. Credit: Applegate

"We are so thrilled about the incredible response we've received for this contest and touched by the countless stories and inspiration behind each recipe," said Joe O'Connor, president of Applegate, "I am so proud that Applegate has made such a huge impact and has been able to be a key ingredient for so many."

Chef Renee Blackman's recipes, which were created to celebrate the Fare-Off Recipe Contest, are available here.

Source: Applegate