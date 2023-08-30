Cousins Subs is announcing the addition of the Colossal Pastrami sub to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the new sub through Sunday, Nov. 12, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

"The Colossal Pastrami Sub showcases the classic pastrami flavors with a touch of our innovative spirit at Cousins Subs," said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs.

Layered with a half-pound of pastrami, Swiss cheese, onions, mayo and brown mustard on garlic-herb bread, the Colossal Pastrami lives up to its name.

The limited-time-only sub can be ordered as seven-and-a-half-inch or fifteen-inch sub sandwiches or as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

For more information on Cousins Subs or to place an order, visit www.cousinssubs.com.

Source: Cousins Subs